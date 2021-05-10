The third vice-president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, intends to “provoke a real revolution in the labor market” with the labor counter-reform that the Government has promised with Brussels to approve before the end of the year and which will consist of ten structural reforms and seven investments that “are going to change the face of the job market.” “We are talking about what has never been done in our country in the Government of Spain,” he assured during the press conference called to present component 23 of the Recovery and Resilience Plan that, far from going into details of how they are going to Deploying the measures has sounded more like an electoral campaign rally at a time when she could choose to become the next president of United We Can after the departure of Pablo Iglesias. In fact, he had a memory for the 10th anniversary of the 15-M movement.

The Minister of Labor even took a step that she had not dared to cross in the last year and answered with a “yes, without a doubt” to the question of whether it is then a repeal of the labor reform of the PP, although she stressed that it will be “much more ambitious.” This firmness of now contrasts with the position that he exhibited a few weeks ago, when he affirmed that he does not like the word ‘repeal’ and that it will not be properly a repeal but that ‘new laws’ will be made. And even yesterday he went further and stressed that it will be “a great collective amendment to what has been done in our country up to the present time, an amendment to public practices that have not been entirely correct and that have been dysfunctional,” he said. .

The Galician deputy boasted that finally “an outdated model will be left behind to give future and hope to our generations and the social majority of the country” and promised that they will do so “without complexes.” To do this, its main objective is to end the two major problems facing the Spanish labor market and which make it “significantly anomalous within the EU”: unemployment and precariousness.

Díaz wanted to distance himself from the previous PP government and assured that the way to end these “evils” will not be in any case “tighten the belt.” “We believe that the time has come to return the rights that have been taken from people who have sacrificed and suffered both in the financial crisis and in the current one,” he said.