Diaz’s mother was rescued hours after she was kidnapped, but his father is still in the hands of his kidnappers, who promised to release him in the last hours after admitting that they had made a mistake.

After scoring the equalizer from a header in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the match after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute, Diaz celebrated by unveiling a shirt that read: “Freedom for my father.”

Diaz returned to training on Thursday, after missing two Liverpool matches, and said that he was ready to play against Luton, as coach Jurgen Klopp chose him to participate in the match.

Klopp said before the match that there were “positive” negotiations underway to release Diaz’s father.

Luton was on its way to achieving its first victory over Liverpool since 1991, when substitute Dutch winger Tahit Chong scored for them in the 80th minute, using a pass from Issa Kabore.

Despite the draw, Liverpool rose to third place at the expense of Arsenal on goal difference from the latter.