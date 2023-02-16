The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, advanced this Wednesday in Congress that her objective is to modify the conditions of dismissal in Spain and raise the current compensation, since she considers that they are “too cheap” and do not meet the ultimate goal of being dissuasive. What’s more, she pointed out that the Government will work “soon” on this reform of the cost of dismissal that was not touched on in the labor reform approved a little over a year ago as it was a red line for the employer.

“In Spain it is too cheap to fire, it pays off, even if it is legal,” he defended before the parliamentary groups in response to a question from ERC. Díaz thus went a step further in his position of establishing an a la carte dismissal that pays a different compensation depending on the personal circumstances of the worker, similar to what is being considered in Europe, and that allows it to be “dissuasive” and ” repair the damage done.” “These people are victims and it is a duty of this Chamber and of Spanish politics that they have a job and the necessary reparation in case the law is violated,” he specified.

In this sense, the minister drew attention to the fact that in Spain there is hardly any difference between objective dismissal, which is compensated with 20 days per year worked, and unfair dismissal, which requires compensation of 33 days per year worked. “This slight difference is a true perversion of the system that means that there is no effective protection against abuse,” denounced Díaz, who stressed that this is a sign of a “pathology” in the Spanish labor market, since, as he has said Spain is the few countries in Europe with a similar compensation system.

In addition, he stressed that Spain is one of the few countries with capped compensation and the most representative unions in the country have filed collective claims to “warn” whether Spain complies with article 24 of the European Social Charter or if it does not. The minister has also stressed that different sentences in the Spanish courts, the last one from last month, which show that the country does not comply with this article.

“Soon it will be Spain’s turn,” proclaimed the vice president, who guaranteed ERC that the Executive “will comply with what the Committee on Social and Economic Rights resolves” in relation to article 24 of the European Social Charter.