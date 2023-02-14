The Spaniard finally protagonist with the decisive goal. With games like this he can convince the Rossoneri to invest in him

It was a sort of déja vù reveler of the match against Juve. That day Leao had placed Diaz astride his shoulders, this time he picked him up from the front. Always as you do with a son, perhaps because Brahim in the presence of Rafa’s almost 190 centimeters really looks like a child. Enfant prodige, when he does things like tonight.

The man of the match, the number 10 who finally makes a game of his team precious. Before Leao lifted him bodily, the two had shaken hands and exhibited a mutual bow. He can also celebrate like this, with a certain class, and he is keen to refrain from running all over the San Siro lawn after such a heavy goal.

In tow — This was the goal of reconciliation between AC Milan and the ball and the Rossoneri with AC Milan. It has an invaluable value because it could really be that spark capable of restarting the stuck engine. A goal sought and strongly desired, going in tow on Hernandez’s tire scuff on the wing. A first conclusion with his hands already towards the sky, to then realize that Forster had made the parade of his life. But San Siro looked down benevolently and put the ball back on Brahim’s head that was dancing in mid-air. He practically accompanied him to goal alone, a bit like he had done – with due proportions – against Juve. “We must continue in this spirit and look forward – said the Spaniard after the match – These victories are good for the team. We are incredible, as are the fans.” Diaz scores and obtains two goals in one: he restores hope to his team in view of a return match that too many had already dubbed a useless annoyance during the week, and restores an honorable dimension to the role of attacking midfielder, who this year at Milanello unfashionable. See also Ibra: "I decide on the future". But Investcorp slows down: it will say yes only to the downside

Positive balance — Diaz actually did more or less everything with Tottenham. The attacking midfielder, the striker (goal from a pure centre-forward), the game spoiler of others, the median. He gave a very strong hand to Tonali and Krunic to suffocate Skip and Sarr, he always looked for the light between the opposing lines. Sometimes, as often happens to him, he is stubborn about impossible plays, but the balance is decidedly positive. We are in mid-February and similar performances, bathed in goals that could be of capital importance in the quarter-finals, will also be useful for him in June, when Milan and Real will have to discuss what to do with him. Brahim has already abundantly clarified that his goal is to stay at Milanello, but he is considering a 22 million buyout (with a counter-buy at 27), which the AC Milan club will try to bring below 20. Pioli would like to keep him, Milan will do so if the figure will be reasonable and in the meantime Diaz tries to do the only thing with which he can really convince everyone: to restore nobility to the number he carries on his shoulders. See also Sacchi: "Great Milan, but don't get upset. Napoli? Osimhen and that's it."

February 15 – 00:11

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Diaz #night #Milan #snatch #ransom