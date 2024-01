Monday, January 8, 2024, 00:08







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Little friend of internal “noise” and defender of what she calls “useful politics”, Yolanda Díaz has started the legislature by airing, instead, the divergences of the Council of Ministers to mark ground against the PSOE. The Galician leader is aware that, in a coalition, the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers