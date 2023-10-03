The Superior Prosecutor of Justice of the Region, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, stated this Tuesday that the sentences for those who the justice considers responsible for the fire that started last Sunday in the Atalayas leisure area, in Murcia, can reach 9 years in prison. if the case is developed through criminal proceedings.

“By increasing the sentences in degree, depending on the extreme severity and adding another aspect, which is that it affects a significant number of people, it can even reach up to 9 years in prison,” said Díaz Manzanera in statements to Onda Regional de Murcia (ORM).

According to the prosecutor, the proceedings will be extended over time because this is a “very serious” event, which will entail the practice of “numerous proceedings”, beginning with the visual inspection and collection of vestiges for the preparation of the police and expert reports.

Díaz Manzanera added that “hypothetically, criminal proceedings can be considered, but many things must be analyzed, including a lot of documentation to verify that each one, within their respective scope, both public administrations and those responsible for the premises, have complied with all their obligations.” or not”.

It is worth remembering that, this Tuesday, the head of the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia has assumed the open proceedings for 13 crimes of reckless homicide in the fire in the Atalayas area. We are currently waiting for the identification work to be completed, once the autopsy has been completed by the forensic doctors of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Region of Murcia, in order to inform the court about the causes and circumstances of the deaths. .