The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has returned to take out of the drawer her idea that workers enter the administration and management bodies of their companies to “Democratize” those businesses that now live … In a “despot” reality for preventing this access, As indicated in the presentation of the expert committee that will address this issue. Díaz wanted to recover this initiative right now, “when a few business despots want to condition everything,” in clear reference to Elon Musk. “It is now when this debate must be taken into account,” he said.

The vice president has rescued this idea almost a year after the Congress of Deputies rejected the non -law proposition on this issue with which it was intended to improve democratization in companies, among which it was «Establish a system that allows union participation in the Administration Councils of companies and groups of companies ». «Do we want despotic companies or democratic companies? This is what you have to decide, ”insisted the Minister of Labor.

Now, Díaz has entrusted to an expert committee (the majority, Spanish and foreign professors and academics) work to “modernize” the structure of companies in Spain. They will look at the collaboration models that exist in other countries to determine It must be “the voice and vote” of the workersnot only in the advice, but in many other business structures, such as company committees.

These experts will evaluate for the next months everything related to this new work initiative and must have their culminated report in September. From there, Díaz will take the proposal to social dialogue, to negotiate it with unions and employer, and then turn it into a bill that must go through the Congress of Deputies.

Díaz has defended this initiative because “modernizes” companies, “widen democracy”, improves the physical and mental health of employees and causes a “democratic rebalancing between capital and labor” for a goal, which must happen, has warned , by “Share the benefits” so that the work “is distributed more equitable.”

The initial proposal of adding last year was based on the Co -Management Law that It is applied in Germany and regulates the participation of employees in the decisions of management, planning and organization of companies. But in addition, it is supported by two European directives on the involvement of workers in corporations and cooperative society. In 2006 it was determined that this legislation would be applied in all EU member countries.