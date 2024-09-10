Rabat (AFP)

Real Madrid striker Ibrahim Diaz led the Moroccan national team to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lesotho, at the Adrar Stadium in the city of Agadir, which is the home ground for the southern team, in the second round of the qualifiers for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, which Morocco will host between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

Diaz snatched the only goal in the dying moments (93), to raise the Moroccan team’s score to 6 points at the top of Group Two, ahead of the Central African Republic (3 points), which meets its host Gabon (without points) on Tuesday, and Lesotho, fourth with no points as well.

The Moroccan team is guaranteed to qualify as hosts, and therefore the struggle in this group will be for the second card.

Moroccan coach Walid Regragui made several changes to his squad that played against Gabon, adopting the principle of “rotation” between players, in addition to giving opportunities to young players, especially Bayern Munich’s young defender Adam Aznou and Le Havre’s midfielder Oussama Tirghalin, who played their first international matches.

Regragui rested Diaz, Al-Ahli Saudi winger Hakim Ziyech, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and Al-Hilal Saudi goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, while Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi wore the captain’s armband for the first time.

The “host” team gathered in its area to prevent the Moroccans from reaching its net, despite several opportunities that appeared in front of the “Atlas Lions” through Aznou, who penetrated and shot a powerful ball that was cleared by the Lesotho defense (14), and Ayoub El Kaabi’s header went over the Lesotho goal (38), and goalkeeper Sekwane Morani blocked a cross sent by Hakimi and the goalkeeper cleared it before El Kaabi followed it up (45+3).

Regragui restored momentum to his lineup in the second half, when he brought in the four starters Ziyech, striker Youssef En-Nesyri, Diaz and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

The host team defended its goal valiantly, despite the huge number of chances for Ziyech and his teammates, and En-Nesyri wasted a favorable opportunity, as he shot from close to the goal next to the post.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Diaz unleashed the Moroccan fans after receiving a pass from En-Nesyri, and performed a skillful move that saw him pass two defenders and shoot a powerful ball into the net (93).

The Comoros national team snatched a valuable point by drawing with host Madagascar 1-1 at the Charfi Stadium in the Moroccan city of Oujda, in the first group competitions.

Madagascar took the lead through Carolis Mastinor (9), and Youssef Mashengama equalized for Comoros (41). Tunisia leads the group with six points from two matches, ahead of Comoros with two points, compared to one point for Gambia and Madagascar.

The Sudanese national team lost to its Angolan host 1-2 in Luanda, in Group 6. The home team took the lead from a penalty kick scored by Al-Ahly Tripoli player Mabululu (50), and Wali Al-Din Khader equalized for the “Falcons of Jediane” team by heading a rebound from the Ugandan goalkeeper, after a free kick taken by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman “Gharbal” (55). Then, Rayo Vallecano player Randy Ntica restored Angola’s lead (81).

Ghana, the four-time continental champion, continued its disappointing results as it tied with host Niger 1-1 at the municipal stadium in the Moroccan city of Berkane, in the same group.

Ghana scored through Alidou Saido (44), and Omar Sako equalized for Niger (81).

Senegal, the 2021 champion, regained its balance with difficulty, achieving its first victory, which came against its host Burundi 1-0 in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, in Group Twelve. Crystal Palace striker Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal of the match from a penalty kick (71).

In Group Five, Togo snatched an exciting draw from hosts Equatorial Guinea 2-2 in Malabo. The hosts scored through Louis Nlavo (17) and Yannick Boyla (75), and Togo through Roger Aholo (45) and Laba Kodjo (95).

Uganda beat their guest Congo 2-0 in Kampala in Group 11. Aziz Abdou Kayondo (21) and Jude Simugabe (85) scored, and Uganda raised its score to four points, one point ahead of second-placed Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo took a big step towards the finals, after defeating its host Ethiopia 2-0 in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, in Group 8. The first goal was scored by Theo Bongonda (62) and Fiston Mayele strengthened the result (76). The Democratic Republic of the Congo topped the list with six points, 5 points ahead of Tanzania and Ethiopia, then Guinea in fourth place with no points.