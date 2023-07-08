Presented as “the president of the Government” by her people, Yolanda Díaz landed this Saturday in Valencia, with a central act of the Sumar campaign just one year after the first act of the political platform, which was held at the Matadero in Madrid . “A year later we are the decisive force to form a government in Spain, we need to win by a landslide to win over these people,” she said. He has done it from the Olympia theater, the same venue where he held the act ‘Other policies’ in 2021 together with Mónica Oltra (then in Compromís), Ada Colau (common) and Mónica García (Más Madrid), and that bothered the numbers one and two from Podemos, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, since they were not invited, as Pablo Iglesias would admit months later.

The vice president, this time accompanied by the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, or the deputy from Podmeos, Txema Guijarro, among others, claimed the Botánic pact, the coalition agreement that allowed in the Valencian Community between PSOE, Compromís and Podemos, and that he fell after the elections on May 28, and sold the coalition as a “condition” to reissue the coalition executive.

It has also promised to “fix” the regional financing of the Valencian Community in 2024. “When we talk about regional financing we are talking about ending tax privileges in Spain, a reform of taxes to end those who receive the most being those who they contribute less. 85% of the income collected comes from the IRFP of the workers, it is not fair that a hairdresser or a bookstore pays 17.5% and those who have the most pay 3%, “said Díaz, before insisting on that “the PP and the PSOE are not going to do it.”

public energy agency



Díaz defended the creation of a public energy agency to end, he affirmed, “the energy oligopoly of Spain” or the promotion of self-consumption. “It is not decent that we have an energy system that depends on four or five multinationals, there is no competition. This enormous succulent business is over in which whoever produces the energy also sells it, “he reiterated.

Sumar’s team has based its electoral campaign on proposals of a social, economic and environmental nature. Along these lines, Díaz outlined part of the star measures of his program, presented last Thursday in Madrid, such as the increase in wages or the reduction of the working day. He also criticized the PSOE for not extending the ceiling on rental prices for contract renewal and announced an “improvement” in the housing law, approved at the end of April by the Government of which he is a part, and which, in his opinion , “has fallen short.”

The vice president recalled the numbers of affiliation to social security -with almost 21 million employed- to mobilize the vote of her own and “go out to vote en masse on July 23”. «Mr. Abascal says that I am dangerous… Lately everyone says that I am. What happens is that many men are afraid of free women, ”the Galician leader settled.

Finally, Díaz recovered one of the arguments most repeated by Podemos for the last regional and municipal ones, that if the purples had not been in the Government, measures such as the labor reform or the successive increases in the SMI would not have gone ahead. «I ask those people who have doubts to vote in favor of Sumar, the vote for Sumar is worth double: we are the only guarantee to have a progressive coalition government, we need Sumar to grow. Don’t be afraid,” he said.