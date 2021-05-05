Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, Al-Nasr coach, confirmed his team’s serious desire to skip the upcoming confrontation within the “25th round” in front of its host Al-Wahda, next Friday evening, at the Shabab Al-Ahly stadium in Al-Aweer, and said: We are happy to beat Al Dhafra 3-2 in the last round, which followed the period of stoppage of the league Al Taweelah, and contributed effectively to raising the morale of the team in preparation for the last two matches in the league against Al Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahly, respectively, in the hope of a positive result.

Diaz pointed to the completion of the ranks of the «General», in light of the readiness of the duo Ryan Mendes and Mahdi Obaid, who were absent from the match of the last round, and added a comment on the arrival of «Blue» to 45 points in the league for the first time in a full decade, saying: We are happy to reach this number, and we are working In a homogeneous manner at the level of the technical and administrative staff to strengthen the team in some centers in which it suffers from deficiency, and our team is developing for the better to become one of the stronger competitors in the local tournaments.

Al-Nasr coach commented on the participation of Syrian Omar Khribin, who previously played under Diaz in the Saudi Al Hilal and Egyptian Pyramids teams, respectively, saying: Khribin is a good player and a heavy-caliber sniper who takes advantage of the opportunities well, but we have prepared to face Al-Wahda strongly, and our desire is great to end the season. In the best possible way.