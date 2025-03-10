The coaligated parties in the Summar Coalition They maintain their defense disagreements, especially IU, which frontally rejects that Spain raises its military expenditure against a Yolanda Díaz that does see with good investment in defense as long as the bulk of the increase is financed by the EU. That was the result of the meeting they held on Monday afternoon Movement, the small party of the Vice President, and its allies – more Madrid, Compromís and Catalunya in Comú -, a meeting that was held one day before the one held on Tuesday Diaz with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to try to define a common position of the Executive with respect to the new geopolitical scenario.

Officially, neither adding or the rest of the matches that make up adding offered any detail about the meeting, convened by internal differences within the coalition on this matter. However, knowledgeable sources of the content explain that IU was, from afar, the party that defended a further position of Díaz, which this Monday assured that the debate in Europe must be how to “reorder” the priorities in defense policy and not so much if “go up or down” military spending. The vice president did assured that “we do not fix anything” raising the investment in defense of each EU Member State, including Spain, but did not close to increase the expense in this item if it is the twenty -seven who do so coordinatedly, since “it has been an error not having self -defense policy,” he said.

That position clashes frontally with which he defends – and defended at the meeting – IU. Federation sources led by Antonio Maíllo insist on his “No” resounding “to the arms race and the increase in military spending”, Although they also affirm that in the meeting a “consensus” of minimums was reached and that “with that proposal it is with which Yolanda Díaz must go to the meeting with Pedro Sánchez.” Neither these sources nor the leaders of the rest of the formations present at the meeting consulted by 20 minutes They give details about that common position, and they are justified by ensuring that they do not want to reveal it before Sánchez and Díaz look.

In any case, and despite the fact that the partners claim Differences within the Summar coalition with respect to Rearme are still draft. IU, in fact, he has publicly defended his position contrary to increasing investment in defense and, this Monday, Maíllo pointed out that his organization is not “agreed with more military expenses or sending troops” and argued that “peace is not managed or achieved with a warm military spiral of military spending.”

The IU leader also slid that it is Díaz who has changed positioning. “The statements that I have met by Yolanda Díaz last February, precisely resisting and opposing the increase in military expenses, are in a line that is perfectly coinciding with what IU raises,” said Maíllo, who insisted that the rearme plan proposed by the European Commission, with a reach of up to 800,000 million euros, It is “excessive” and “exorbitant” and would have “economic consequences” For citizens.

It is true that the position of the vice president has varied, since, in recent weeks, the European rearmament has not seen with bad eyes, as long as the EU assumes most of the expense and does not suppose cuts in the welfare state. This was defended by his little party, Summar Movement, in a statement last Friday, in which he pointed out that the increase in military capacities must be coordinated between the twenty -seven and must be financed, instead of “multiplying national expenses,” Through the “deployment of a new European financing”to prevent the cost of increasing military capabilities “on the back of the working class.”

This same Monday, the spokesman for Sumar and Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, insisted that the “priority” of that rearmament is that the European partners correct what is their “main dysfunction” in military matters: the existence of “27 poorly coordinated armies” that lack “interoperability capacities.” Urtasun avoided rejecting or supporting the increase in defense certificates in Spain, but noted that “the construction of European defense It is not carried out by means of the increase in national defense budgets“And he warned that placing” all defense spending on the backs of the Member States “can” aggravate the coordination and interoperability problems of armies.

A similar line defended during the meeting the representatives of More Madrid. Sources of Madrid training indicate that its commitment is to “advance in the construction of its own European security” based on “strategic autonomy”, as well as “defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.” And, asked who should finance this increase in military spending, they raise the same as Díaz: “If it is the EU, better.” Other sources explain that Catalunya in Comú It was also shown in thesis much closer to those of the vice president than to those of IU.