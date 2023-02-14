MILAN (Reuters) – Milan took a step towards their first appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals for 11 years with Brahim Díaz’s goal to give the Italians a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of round of 16 at the San Siro this Tuesday.

The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a spectacular double save by Tottenham reserve goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time champions kept the Londoners at bay.

Weakened by injuries and suspensions, Tottenham responded positively in the first half, dominating possession but failing to seriously worry the hosts.

Tottenham fielded Brazilian striker Richarlison for the last 20 minutes, and while they couldn’t avoid their first-ever defeat by Milan, the players will go home still hopeful of turning things around and reaching the quarter-finals.

“It wasn’t difficult to prepare tactically for this game, with all the duels, but I’m very happy with the performance of my players,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“We could have scored a second goal – we had some clear chances. I’m happy with the performance, but it’s just the first game and the next game will certainly be more difficult.”

Milan’s record against Premier League clubs has been dismal in recent years, with just one win in 17 ahead of their encounter with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte side.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)