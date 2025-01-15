The Government will analyze the project to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours per week in the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (a kind of council of ministers prior to the official one every Tuesday) on January 27. This has been agreed by the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, after another meeting in extremis with which they try to unblock their public discrepancies within the Executive on this measure.

After that meeting, the second this week after the one they had this Monday in an atmosphere of “cordiality” but from which no concrete results came out, Díaz gets the Commission to address this rulewhich she herself signed with the unions but without the employers at the end of the year.

Until now, Corps had vetoed that body from analyzing the initiative, a common step so that it later goes to the table of the corresponding Council of Ministers. The head of Economy wants to buy time to address changes with which “accompany” SMEs in the transition by reducing the working day.

The Minister of Labor had insisted on developing "urgently" in what is the star initiative of his department for this legislature. Once it passes through the Commission, it will arrive at La Moncloa and then proceed to a parliamentary procedure that is expected to be more than complex due to the vetoes of parties such as Junts or PNV, among others.









This same Wednesday, the unions had threatened with protests if the legislative process of reducing the working day from the current 40 hours per week was not initiated. For its part, the employers’ association has remained opposed to this initiative, considering that it breaks social dialogue and attacks the collective negotiation of agreements for each sector or company.