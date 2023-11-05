Cairo (dpa)

Colombian Luis Diaz forgot his grief in the wake of his father’s recent kidnapping, and saved Liverpool from falling into the trap of losing against its host Luton Town, leading it to a 1-1 draw with them in the fatal time, in the eleventh round of the English Premier League football championship.

Luton Town, which is spending its first season in the prestigious championship, which it promoted last season from the First Division (Championship), took the initiative to score through Dutchman Tahit Chong in the 80th minute, but Diaz scored the equalizer for Liverpool in the fourth minute of stoppage time. For the second half, saving Liverpool from suffering its second loss in the competition during the current season.

With this draw, Liverpool missed the opportunity to advance to second place in the English Premier League table – albeit temporarily – as it became third with 24 points, on goal difference, ahead of Arsenal, in fourth place, equal to them on the same score. On the other hand, Luton Town’s score rose to 6 points in seventeenth place (fourth from the bottom), on goal difference against Bournemouth, which is in eighteenth place and has the same score.