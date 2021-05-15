Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, Al-Nasr coach, confirmed his team’s great ambitions to win the President’s Cup title in front of his rival, Shabab Al-Ahly, in the upcoming confrontation tomorrow night, Sunday in Al-Ain, and said: The match is the culmination of a season’s effort, and we hope that the final will appear in the manner befitting the competition, and that we will be successful He pointed to the great happiness of being in the final stadium and playing the final match of the 2020-2021 season at the “Beautiful Stadium” Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The coach of the aspiring “Al-Ameed” to achieve his first titles with the team summarized the keys to excelling in the final in three basic points, saying: The keys to success in the match are focus, courage, and taking the initiative, and I have confidence in the team and in the players to appear as required. Diaz stressed the “different scenario” of the upcoming final match, about the last two confrontations against Shabab Al-Ahly, with a penalty shootout loss 4-5 after a negative draw in the Arab Gulf Cup final, and a 2-3 loss in the last round of the Arab Gulf League, where he said: In the cup final match The Arabian Gulf, the team’s performance was affected by the expulsion, but we appeared very well, as evidenced by the lack of superiority of the opponent in light of the numerical shortage of my team for about an hour, and we had the opportunity to decide from the penalty shootout by advancing twice and we did not succeed. On the loss of the last confrontation in the league, he said: We preferred to rest the defense and not put them in the starting line-up to avoid warnings and to be suspended by missing the cup final, but on the other hand the preparations look very good, and the anticipated final will be in a different scenario from the previous two confrontations in front of the same competitor, despite the absences, This comes in conjunction with the high concentration of players. Al-Nasr coach expressed his happiness with the return of the fans to the Emirates stadiums after a long absence due to the Corona pandemic, and said: The name of the fans to the number 12 player did not come out of thin air, and the public presence is very influential and adds enthusiasm to matches, which is definitely happy for us as a technical device or even on Level players. Diaz pointed to his team’s desire to fight to the “last gasp”, adding: We look forward to showing our true personality in the final, and at the same time we are working to outline the future of “Blue” by building a strong team capable of competing and embracing the league title next season. For his part, Algerian international Mehdi Obeid, the midfielder of “Al-Ameed”, said that the upcoming final match against Shabab Al-Ahly represents a lot for the team as a whole, and for him on a personal level in his first seasons with “Al-Ameed”. He said: Winning the title gives us a new breath next season, and my experiences. The previous one in European stadiums helps me to present the best, with the help of the team to impose its rhythm in the final, indicating his serious desire to continue with the team during the next season.