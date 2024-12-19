

12/19/2024



He Seville will say goodbye to the year by visiting real Madrid at the Bernabéu on December 22, a match corresponding to matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports and which will take place starting at 4:15 p.m. This is the penultimate match of the first round and the last game of Jesús Navas’ professional career. A combination seasoned by the imminent Christmas holidays, which everyone wants to get to in the best possible way.

Thus, the person in charge of directing this Real Madrid – Seville It will be Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos. The referee of the Castilian-La Mancha committee has been appointed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation for this match, while Cuadra Fernández will be on the VAR.

Díaz de Mera already knows what it’s like to whistle a Real Madrid-Sevilla match at the Santiago Bernabéu. It was in February of this year and he does not have very good memories, since in the 59th minute The fourth referee Carlos Fernández Buergo was injured and had to end the match.from the Asturian committee.

Beyond this anecdote, Díaz de Mera has refereed Sevilla on 10 occasions with a record of four wins, three draws and three losses for the white and red team. However, these three lost games were the last three that Díaz de Mera has coached: two against Villarreal and one against Real Madrid.