Washington (dpa)

Colombian Liverpool winger Luis Diaz celebrated a historic achievement during his participation with his country’s national team in the 2024 Copa America football tournament.

Diaz scored his first goal in the tournament held in the United States, leading Colombia to beat Costa Rica 3-0, and qualify for the quarter-finals of Group D.

The Colombian player scored against Costa Rica with a penalty kick left to him by his veteran teammate James Rodriguez, so the Liverpool star won the Man of the Match award and celebrated a historic achievement.

Luis Diaz raised his tally to 5 goals in the Copa America, becoming third on the list of Colombia’s top scorers throughout its history in the prestigious Latin tournament.

Luis Diaz’s five goals put him level with Delio Gamboa and Ernesto Diaz, and he looks to catch up with Victor Hugo Aristizabal who has eight goals, while Arnoldo Iguarán tops the list with 10 goals for Colombia in the Copa America.

In addition to Luis Diaz’s achievement, Colombia continued its strong streak with an unbeaten record of 25 consecutive matches, with 20 wins and five draws. Colombia achieved the second longest streak in its history, approaching the historic achievement of 27 consecutive matches without defeat under Francisco Maturana between June 1992 and March 1994. The Colombian team also achieved its tenth consecutive victory under its Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo, who has not lost since taking over in September 2022.

Colombia and its coach Lorenzo are looking to continue these strong performances when they face Brazil in the final match of Group D, at dawn next Wednesday.