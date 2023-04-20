Cuba’s dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, 62, was appointed this Wednesday (19) to a second and final five-year term. He was “elected” with 97.66% of the votes of the deputies on the day of the formation of the National Assembly of Popular Power (ANPP), the highest legislative body in the country.

The Cuban dictator, who is also the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, led the only candidacy presented by the ANPP leadership and obtained 459 votes out of a possible 462, according to the official count released by the National Electoral Council (CEN). Salvador Valdés Mesa, vice-president in Díaz-Canel’s first term, was also “re-elected” with 93.4% of the votes (439 out of 462). As soon as he was appointed, Díaz-Canel proposed Manuel Marrero Cruz, who had already held the position for five years, to the ANPP.

Food shortages and rampant inflation

Their first term was marked by the serious crisis the country is going through, due to a combination of the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and errors in internal economic and monetary policy. Cuba’s crisis is evidenced by shortages of basic commodities such as food, medicine and fuel, rampant inflation, frequent blackouts and unprecedented migration.

Before electing the dictator and his deputy, the ANPP chose its leadership structure, the former being “re-elected” without changes and almost unanimously. Esteban Lazo, 79 years old, member of the political cabinet of the Communist Party of Cuba and in office since 2013, was “re-elected” president of the ANPP, obtaining 443 of the 462 possible votes (96.1%). Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta — also a member of the PCC’s political cabinet — were “re-elected” as vice president and secretary of the ANPP, respectively, with 99.13% and 98.26% of the ballots.

The Council of State, the permanent body of the ANPP between its two annual sessions, was partially renewed, although the main numbers were maintained. Its 21 members obtained between 98% and 100% of the votes. On March 26, the 470 candidates in the parliamentary elections were elected to the same number of seats in the ANPP. Most of them are members of the Communist Party of Cuba.