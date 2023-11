Dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel organized a march with supporters in Havana, accusing Israel of “genocide” against Palestinians | Photo: Reproduction/Government of Cuba

The Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, organized an anti-Israel demonstration, this Thursday (23), in front of the US Embassy, ​​in Havana.

He was accompanied on the march by hundreds of supporters who, like other left-wing regimes, accuse the Israeli government of committing “genocide” against the Palestinians of Gaza.

Protesters supporting the Cuban dictatorship raised flags and banners with pro-Palestinian phrases such as “Free Palestine, Israel is genocide” and “above Palestinian freedom”, as they passed through the embassy building.

“The United States is one of the most responsible for supporting the State of Israel, supporting a massacre of Palestinians and violations of international laws,” a university professor told Reuters.

According to the French agency AFP, Canel wore a Palestinian keffiyeh, a traditional square scarf folded and worn around the head, at the time of the demonstration. He was accompanied by the main leaders of the Cuban dictatorship, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

The Ministry of the Interior stated on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that 100,000 people participated in the march, the first carried out by a dictator in decades. Cuba and Israel do not maintain diplomatic relations.