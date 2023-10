Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel during the opening speech of the G77+China Summit in Havana this month | Photo: EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

During the month of September, the Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, was responsible for carrying out more than 300 repressive actions against opponents of the regime and the population.

According to a report from the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH)at least 318 violent acts were reported against activists, political prisoners and society itself, of which 88 cases resulted in arbitrary arrests and 230 were classified as other abuses.

Among the most frequent violations indicated by the document in September are the siege of the homes of opponents linked to the defense of human rights, abuse against political prisoners in penitentiaries, the cutting of telephone and internet services, as well as threats, moral harassment, fines and subpoenas cops.

“The human rights situation in Cuba continues to be worrying and we see that there is no international position on the attitudes of the Cuban authorities”, stated the NGO in the report.

“The island’s regime aspires to a position in the United Nations Human Rights Council that the democratic community should consistently reject. Likewise, we await the announced visit to Cuba of the European Union’s special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore,” said the organization, which operates from Madrid, Spain.

Cuba is facing a serious widespread crisis that deeply affects its population with a lack of food, fuel, a series of blackouts, poverty, lack of labor, among other problems that hamper the Caribbean country’s growth.

Faced with social demonstrations, Miguel Díaz-Canel’s dictatorship proposes to intensify repression and combat criticism of its management through force and censorship.