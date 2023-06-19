The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, began a tour of the Vatican, Italy, France and Serbia and will also participate in the Summit for a new World Financial Pact. On his first landing, in the city of Rome, he lor has done on board a plane of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa.

This has generated discomfort in Venezuela because they are own resources used by other States. In addition, Conviasa is sanctioned by the United States and is prohibited from flying to several countries, for example. This sanction prevents a connection between Caracas and Bogotá through the state.

In total, there are 40 planes sanctioned by the US. In 2020, the Treasury of that country accused the Venezuelan government of using Conviasa to “promote its own political agenda” using them to transfer officials to countries such as North Korea, Cuba and Iran.

Upon our arrival in Rome, we remember with emotion and pride our health professionals who battled in the hard times of Covid-19 to save lives in Italy. Solidarity and friendship between our peoples support 120 years of diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/XT83KmTqIn — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 19, 2023

The Cuban ruler will also carry out an official visit to Italy and “it is also planned that he will develop an official program in the Republic of Serbia,” the official note added. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, as well as “deputy ministers and other directors of the Foreign Ministry” will accompany the trip, the Government assured.

On June 17, Conviasa made the inaugural flight between Havana and Moscow, so the airline is already providing services to Cuba.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from EFE

