The leader of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, landed in Venezuela on Wednesday (26) to meet with the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and “continue to debate and deepen the strategic lines and cooperation between both nations”.

Díaz-Canel, whose visit had not been announced, was received with military honors by the Venezuelan dictator and his wife, deputy Cilia Flores, at the Maiquetía Simón Bolívar international airport, which serves Caracas, according to images broadcast by state broadcaster “VTV”.

The two leaders last met, at least publicly, at the end of May 2022, when Maduro traveled to Havana, where the Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was held.

The heads of state should have met in Buenos Aires for the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held this Tuesday, which Maduro finally did not attend because he believed he was the target of an “aggression plan”, according to the Venezuelan Executive last Monday.

This is Díaz-Canel’s second official visit to Venezuela, with which, according to the state broadcaster, “the commitment to advance in a strategic agenda that allows favoring and serving both peoples with public policies is ratified.”

The Cuban leader visited Venezuela for the first time in May 2018, shortly after taking office, replacing Raúl Castro.

Cuba and Venezuela have been political and economic allies since the so-called Bolivarian revolution came to power in 1999.

Starting in 2000, Venezuela became the main supplier of crude oil to the island through an agreement that grants preferential prices in exchange for medical and educational services.