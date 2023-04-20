Havana (AFP) – The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one), was appointed by a majority this Wednesday, April 19, president of this socialist republic for a second and last term of five years, according to the decree the Constitution of the country. The leftist leader is preparing to assume a new period of government in the midst of the biggest economic crisis on the island in three decades.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, was elected with 97.66% of the votes of the deputies on the day of the constitution of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), the country’s highest legislative body.

The 470 deputies of the Assembly elected the positions of president and vice president by absolute majority and by direct and secret vote.

The law establishes that the president, who has a five-year term, can be re-elected only once.

In the parliamentary session, the appointment of the 21 new members of the Council of State, which constitutes the directive of the National Assembly, is also voted on.

The ruling leader, an electronic engineer by profession, has governed the island since 2018, when he became the first man to take the reins of the country after the successive mandates of the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro, who held power since the triumph of the Revolution Cuban in 1959.

Díaz-Canel came to power with the task of accelerating the slow economic reform begun by his predecessor and political mentor, Raúl Castro, when the current crisis on the island began.

At the beginning of 2021, he implemented a monetary reform that ended the rate of one dollar for one Cuban peso that had prevailed for decades and caused great distortions in the national economy.

“I feel dissatisfied”

Among other measures, Díaz-Canel promoted independent work and gave the green light to SMEs. However, these reforms were insufficient to improve the financial situation of the nation.

Political analyst Arturo López-Levy points out that although the Díaz-Canel government has promoted laws that give constitutional support to the economic model designed since 2011, “it has not made a complete and comprehensive transition to a mixed economy.”

“Some economic changes have not taken place, and others that have taken place have left a lot of skepticism about their implementation,” estimates the expert.

The monetary reform caused an inflationary spiral and a strong devaluation that have irritated the population.

The Cuban currency shot up in two years from 24 to 120 pesos per dollar, at the official rate, while on the black market it is quoted at 185 pesos per currency.

A graffiti alluding to the Cuban revolution, photographed in Havana on April 17, 2023 © Yamil Lage / AFP

Currently, Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in the last 30 years, with shortages of food, medicine and fuel, due to the tightening of the US embargo, in force since 1962, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which the Administration de Díaz-Canel managed to control it with three national vaccines.

“I feel dissatisfied” for not having been able to “promote a group of actions that are more efficient, more effective, in solving these problems,” said the president during a recent interview in Havana with the pan-Arab television channel Al Mayadeen. ‘.

For the opponent Manuel Cuesta, his re-election occurs “in the midst of a double crisis at the economic level: of the model and of the political powers of the State to guide appropriate solutions.”

Stuck in “continuity”

One of the “few achievements” attributable to the president has been to lead “the transition to a regime headed by a new generation born after 1959 that does not bear the last name Castro,” considers Jorge Duany, an academic at Florida International University.

However, Duany points out that his “biggest failure was the poor handling of the protests” in July 2021, the largest on the island since 1959, which left one dead, dozens injured and more than 1,300 imprisoned, according to the organization Miami-based Cubalex human rights.

File: Citizens shout slogans during protests against and in support of the Cuban government, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Havana, Cuba, on July 11, 2021. REUTERS – Alexandre Meneghini

After the demonstrations, an unprecedented migratory exodus was registered: more than 300,000 Cubans left the island, only in 2022.

The head of state has been able to manage the threads of the transition between the historical generation and the one he represents, but he has been trapped in his slogan of being “continuity”, says López-Levy.

“He has proclaimed himself a president of continuity when what the country is asking for and even the agenda of the Communist Party itself is an agenda of continued change,” the analyst concludes.