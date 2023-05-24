New war within the coalition government when there are barely four days left before the next regional and municipal elections are held. The tension between the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance is at its highest due to the conflict that both departments maintain with the body of Labor inspectors and the problem, far from being solved, becomes even more entrenched, with new strikes this Thursday.

The department commanded by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, yesterday expressed its “deep discomfort” against the ministry led by María Jesús Montero for refusing to comply with the agreement they had signed with the labor inspectors in the summer of 2021, as reported to this newspaper sources of work.

The Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez Rey, met this Wednesday with the platform of the Labor Inspection unions to inform them of the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to modernize the body by approving a new list of jobs and adapting its structure. to the new times, as well as raising the salaries of these officials. This was one of the commitments that they had reached with the unions in the already approved strategic plan but that Labor now accuses the Treasury of failing to comply for political reasons, according to sources from the negotiation.

But from the Treasury they deny the majority and assure that “they continue to work normally with the Ministry of Labor, in the same way that they have done and do with the rest of the ministries, with the aim of expanding the number of troops of the Labor Inspectorate to reinforce its important work”, as confirmed to this newspaper.

Sources of the negotiation speak of the “derailment of the negotiation” by running aground on a fundamental issue such as modifying the jobs of the Labor Inspectorate, establishing a professional career and incorporating up to 790 public employees into the organization to reinforce a workforce of 3,000 people. From Yolanda Díaz’s department they do not understand the lack of response from the Treasury to these requests when, in addition, they assure that they already have the budget assigned, so it is not a financial issue and they show their surprise because, instead, in In the last week, the strike against the Ministry of Justice and, recently, the one held by Social Security officials against Minister Escrivá have been unraveled.

The unions, however, charge all their anger against Díaz and not against Montero and demanded again after the meeting on Wednesday his “resignation” for “two years of ineffectiveness and detachment.” This same Thursday they will gather to demand compliance with the agreement and, in addition, they will present a complaint to the International Labor Organization (ILO). Likewise, the unions reiterated this Thursday that they maintain all the strike calls and see each day closer to entering a complete and indefinite strike in the month of June.