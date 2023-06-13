After three years with the Rossoneri, the Spaniard returned to Valdebebas: “Arriving after the farewells of Benzema and Asensio adds pressure,” he said in the conference. Brahim will wear size 21

New life after goodbyes. Real Madrid presented Brahim Diaz in the morning, who has returned to the base after three years at Milan. In Valdebebas, Spanish began with thanks. After those at the Diavolo, the first went to president Florentino Perez: “For the trust, affection and consideration, to give me the opportunity to write the history of the best club in the world”.

FROM 10 TO 21 — The class of ’99, now ex number 10 of Milan, will wear the 21 from next season and lingered on the value of the Blancos shirt: “I know what it means, what it means to represent Real Madrid. I’m excited and very happy to be back here, in the best club in the world. Arriving after the farewells of Benzema and Asensio adds pressure, but you always have to give your best. Luxury reserve? I’m here to play, the coach will decide.” See also Earthquake Juve, the entire Board of Directors resigns: President Agnelli also leaves

ROSSONERI YEARS — In the three AC Milan seasons with Pioli, Diaz made 124 appearances, 18 goals and 15 assists, winning the Scudetto last year. “I am very grateful to Milan because they have made me grow and helped me in these three years, they have been very useful for me and I have matured on and off the pitch,” he explained. “You will see a Brahim with a great desire for success. That’s why I’m back, to win in the best team in the world.” During the conference, there was time to answer questions about Mbappé and the latest transfer market rumors: “I imagined this question but I don’t think it’s time, today is my day. Whoever is in the locker room will be happy”.

PRESIDENT — Before the words of the former AC Milan playmaker, the president of Blancos Florentino Perez had welcomed back: “You come home after leaving your mark in a legendary club like Milan, we know how much you struggled to wear this shirt again. You are part of of a team where you don’t give up, Madrid fans will appreciate your football and your magic.” A thought was also reserved for Silvio Berlusconi: “Allow me to recall a president who had an excellent relationship with Real. Berlusconi marked an era in world football and will always be in our memory”. See also F1 | Magnussen: "If you are close to whoever is in front you lose too much load"

June 13 – 3.33pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Diaz #present #Milan #years #Real #play