In Sumar they made a clear reading of the debate this Tuesday: “You have to take Feijóo seriously, he is a great adversary.” After having minimized a face-to-face that she considers “a duel of zascas between two men”, the candidate of the left-wing coalition, Yolanda Díaz, is confident that the comeback will take place in the final stretch of the campaign. All despite acknowledging that part of his electorate “may be upset” after the event organized on Monday by Atresmedia.

From sectors of the coalition headed by the second vice president, they already admitted on Monday night that face-to-face did not help the progressive block to mobilize their bases, with a Sánchez “bottomed out at certain times” in the debate before a Feijóo who, they recognize , was “more robust” during the dialectical struggle. All despite the fact that Díaz reproached him for “spreading lies at an embarrassing speed.”

But this Tuesday it was time to make a clean slate, and Sumar focused his campaign on an act by the Galician leader on feminism at the Pavón theater in Madrid. The formation continues to trust its strategy in trying to overcome Vox as the third force with the most votes to sweep as many deputies as possible, especially in small and medium-sized constituencies that could be decisive in avoiding an absolute majority of the sum between PP and Vox, as predicted by the latest polls. «The vote for Sumar is decisive in many provinces for the allocation of the last seat. We are playing it,” the formation harangued this Tuesday through an email addressed to its registered members and in which they were looking for volunteers to act as proxies on July 23.

The other priority objective is to stop and reverse the transfer of votes from his electorate to the PSOE. Díaz, who defends that the vote for Sumar “is worth double” in these generals, encouraged his own on Tuesday by promising to “turn over” in this final phase of the campaign. “Nothing ended yesterday, we are going to win the elections and we are going to win it together,” he settled during an interview on La Sexta.