Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, today presented the new measures adopted by its Executive to try to stop the pandemic. During the presentation of these provisions, the president justified why she did not request the state of alarm after the President of the Government put it, Pedro Sánchez, available to the autonomous communities.

“The state of alarm and confinement must be avoided at all costs. That is the economic disaster and it must be avoided by all means “. Already in question time, a journalist approached him again about it and Díaz Ayuso assured that “We consider that the state of alarm is a situation that we have already experienced, We already know the economic effects that it contracts and also the economic damages that it causes, that is why We do not believe that this is the time to restrict the freedoms of all citizens. “

Total isolation

One of the reasons argued by the president is that the state of alarm is synonymous with confinement for 100% of the population, something that they totally discard. For the moment, it has been decided impose restrictions on 37 health zones and these will vary depending on the epidemiological status.

Contemplated in the Constitution

Regional alarm states, which are unprecedented in Spain, are contemplated in article 116 of the Spanish Constitution, which regulates the alarm, exception and site states for a specific territory.

This possibility was raised by Pedro Sánchez to exercise co-governance with the communities if they need it. In that case, the regional president would be the sole command and in charge of appearing before the Congress of Deputies for its parliamentary control and request an eventual extension.

Despite what was stated this afternoon by the Madrid president, Sánchez assured that “talking about the state of alarm is not talking about confinement. There are different states of alarm ”.