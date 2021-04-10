With her electoral slogan stamped on the shirt (“communism or freedom”), Isabel Díaz Ayuso took advantage of her speech this Saturday in the national congress of the new generations of the PP to try to captivate the 110,000 young people who will be released as voters in the elections May 4. In no other demographic sector will the management of the pandemic influence the voting decision so much, according to the latest CIS barometer. And that is why the candidate has launched to gain their support by criticizing the central government for the youth unemployment rate, recalling that she promotes a plan of 15,000 public housing aimed at facilitating emancipation, and with a promotional video in which she is seen doing sports in a Madrid full of terraces, parks and sun.

“If children have been the great heroes of this pandemic, young people are, along with the elderly, the most affected by this year of uncertainty,” said Díaz Ayuso, visibly moved by his reunion with the party’s rank and file. “Spain, as announced yesterday by the European Union, leads the youth unemployment rate, with more than 39%,” he continued. “And I do not forget that you are 110,000 young people who are going to vote for the first time in these elections in Madrid, and that is why what I do not want is for anyone to tell you that you are just any generation, or lost,” he added. “The pandemic has made it difficult for you to carry on your social, love, or traveling life, just when you were premiering it. Education, access to work, even sports, have become a challenge for you. (…) Don’t be afraid to contrast the lies of those who try to accuse you of being fanatics or of a lack of democratic values ​​”.

Díaz Ayuso and Pablo Iglesias are the youngest candidates in the Madrid elections: they were born on the same day, and they are 42 years old. Among the national leaders, Pablo Casado (40 years old) is also among the youngest. The two have made an effort this Saturday to defend their ability to empathize with the problems of young people, as well as their ability to manage public administrations, the same, said Casado, who with 40 years runs a company, a chair or a family .

Both intend to bring to the polls the current of spontaneous popular support that the PP claims to have detected in the street, and which translates into wrists surrounded by bracelets in favor of Díaz Ayuso, in posters hanging with his photo in hospitality businesses, and on menus with name plates in some restaurants. That is why the candidate lavishes herself like no other candidate in public events and walks.

“The ballot boxes of May 4 are not only the ballot boxes of freedom, they are those of truth, because our adversaries, as they are desperate, have started to lie,” said the national leader of the PP. “Be optimistic”, he added while addressing the young members of the new generations of his training. “Within the succession of crises that your generation has suffered, society has progressed a lot thanks to the ideas that we defend here. Let’s get rid of the doomsayers, those who say that this is fatal, those who say that you have to have a subsidy from the state father ”, he continued. “If there is unemployment among young people, less bureaucracy, more entrepreneurship; if we want emancipation, plans like that of the president of Madrid so that they have access to housing ”.

There are more than 20 days until the appointment with the polls on May 4. The electoral campaign has not yet officially started (it will start on April 17). But the parties have been rolling up their sleeves for days in search of votes, because the elections decide something more than the future of the Madrid presidency. The national impact of the result will mark the balances of power in Spain.