Isabel Díaz Ayuso has been re-elected president of the Community of Madrid this Friday with the support of the 65 deputies of the PP and the 13 of Vox. In total, 78 yeses, 10 supporters above the absolute majority. 58 regional deputies have voted against it, those of Más País, PSOE and Unidas Podemos.

Díaz Ayuso now has two years ahead of him to deploy a program that includes checks of 500 euros per month for mothers under 30 years old who have been registered in the Community of Madrid for 10 years or a reduction in personal income tax. The president has before her the challenge of revitalizing a mandate that in the previous legislature, in which she governed in coalition with Ciudadanos and only one law was approved.

To carry out his program, Díaz Ayuso must have Vox. The formation of Santiago Abascal has lent its free support to the investiture, but in the face of future initiatives it has already advanced that will require counterparts, among them, Rocío Monasterio has pointed out today, close Telemadrid or repeal LGTBI laws. «In Madrid, gender laws typical of the most radical left are in force. I can understand that his former partner (Ciudadanos) will not allow him to repeal them but we are going to demand it, and I dare to venture that his voters will thank him, ”said the spokesperson for Voice in the Madrid Assembly.

During the debate, a glimpse of what the next years will be has been glimpsed. Each intervention has been more rude and Díaz Ayuso has dedicated a good part of his time in the speakers’ gallery to criticize the central government. «Every Spaniard is 270 euros poorer than when Pedro Sánchez arrived in La Moncloa. His posh communism is not going to tell me how to better treat the citizens of the Community of Madrid, “snapped, among other things, the regional president, who made an effort to denigrate the concept of equality of the PSOE. The clash between Moncloa and the Community of Madrid is served.