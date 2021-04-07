A woman lifts her blouse in front of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and reveals a scar that runs across her stomach from north to south. “Cancer! And I am neglected! Fifteen days at home with covid for the doctor to call me! ”He yells. Their complaints echo outside the 12 de Octubre hospital. There, the president announced that the 84,000 statutory employees of the Madrid Health Service will receive the 2020 productivity supplement (93 million euros) in May. Then he goes to the La Paz hospital, where he presents the expansion works. In the middle, he hears criticism – “Public health!”, “Ayuso resignation!” – and shows of support. The acts in the two hospitals and the spontaneous shouts reflect that the proposals for health and the management of the pandemic will be decisive for the 4-M elections.

The latest CIS barometer, published this Monday, says so: 74.5% of those surveyed recognize that the management of the coronavirus crisis will influence their vote a lot or a lot. With 14,648 deaths linked to the disease in the region, and 92,540 total hospitalizations, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, this demographic data places Díaz Ayuso in a complex situation.

In it, he has an opportunity to reinforce his strategy of confrontation with Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister, who also favors this battlefield: “Madrid deserves a government that takes the health emergency seriously. We have worked while the Government of Madrid folded its arms, “he said over the weekend.

And here, too, the rivals of the president of the Community have a lever to mobilize voters: the CIS reflects that the management of the pandemic will decisively influence the vote of young people who were not old enough to participate in the 2019 elections, in that of those who did not go to the polls then and in that of those who would potentially support Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos.

All politicians know it. And, a month before the May 4 elections, Díaz Ayuso expresses it in all its aspects.

“I denounce the embarrassing use that they are doing from La Moncloa of vaccination, of the pandemic, at a time like this,” he launched yesterday, when he learned that Sánchez has promised that 33 million Spaniards are vaccinated by the end of August. “I see that the president is going to be in the campaign from La Moncloa, using all of everyone’s public media, for as long as necessary. It will be a campaign between the President of the Government and the Government of the Community of Madrid ”, he believes. And he concludes: “I denounce that something as delicate as the pandemic is being used as an electoral weapon and throwing dead people on top of the Community Government. In the coming weeks we will be subjected to the use of La Moncloa against Madrid ”.

However, before and after the criticism of Sánchez, the entire Madrid government also focuses the electoral campaign on glossing over the management of Díaz Ayuso. One day it is the planes that came from China with medical supplies. Another, the controversial mass screening with antigen testing. Most of all, the constant criticism of the alleged lack of controls at the Barajas airport as the origin of the outbreaks in the region. And always, in each intervention, the reminder that in Madrid the hotel industry has remained open, providing, incidentally, an unprecedented fishing ground for the PP.

The objective, they believe in the opposition, is to superimpose a count of supposed political victories against the central government on the problem that Madrid was in 2020 one of the European regions most affected by the virus.

Hundreds of people queue to get vaccinated at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Madrid, on April 5. Bald Elm

“They campaign in an unpresentable way from the Government,” laments José Manuel Freire, PSOE deputy and former Minister of Health of the Basque Country. “They do it with the infrastructures of La Paz or of October 12, abandoned before and which are now taking up a month before the elections; with productivity pay [a los sanitarios], which is paid at the end of the year and now it is brought forward to May because there are elections, and now, with the attempt to buy the Sputnik vaccine, which has neither head nor tail, as it has not been approved ”, he criticizes. “They are masters in occupying the media for Díaz Ayuso,” he says. “Everyone talks about Sputnik and not about the queues in vaccination, nor about those over 80 years old without vaccinating,” he exemplifies. “Boasting about failures as if they were successes is pure Trump. News is generated, today Sputnik, yesterday La Paz, tomorrow the confrontation with Sánchez, to hide the real news of a disastrous management of the pandemic and health ”.

Few issues cause a more heated debate among voters: 36.6% of those surveyed by the CIS support Ayuso’s management, compared to 43.3% who consider it bad or very bad. Consequently, the electoral campaign in Madrid returns again and again to health, spurred by the interventions of the president, who is the one who sets the pace.

“It would not be the first or the fifth time that the Government of Madrid is ahead of that of Spain. We have been denied ideas and projects, and then we have been proved right ”, said yesterday the leader of the PP in Madrid about the attempt to buy the Russian vaccine without it being approved yet by the European authorities and without the Spanish authorities. In parallel, the president announced that on Monday the record for vaccines administered in the region in one day (40,000 doses) was broken. And it also ensures that the system has the capacity to put 100,000 each day, but insists that they do not arrive.

In the electoral campaign that the presidency of the Community of Madrid will decide, there is no talk of education. Neither of territorial rebalancing. Nor to combat inequality. Health, vaccination and the virus are the pillars of the partisan struggle in a region hit hard by the pandemic since February 2020

The Madrid Health Council recognizes even worse figures than those given by the ministry for the entire health crisis: 103,889 hospitalized between public and private centers; 23,284 deaths linked to the coronavirus, and up to 643,320 infections detected, according to yesterday’s balance.

“We have a president nini, that neither health nor economy ”, criticizes Mónica García, the candidate of Más Madrid. “We had to sacrifice health to have a better economy, and we found that we have neither health nor economy.”

Like Díaz Ayuso and Sánchez, the candidate of the third force in the polls also privileges the debate on the management of the pandemic in her strategy. It is sanitary, and it became known, precisely, for its criticism of regional planning.

It happens in Madrid. There are choices. Not a single proposal for the region has transpired to the public debate. Everything in the campaign revolves around one thing: the virus.