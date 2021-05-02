In the middle of the rally with which she closes her electoral campaign, and with emotions soaring, Isabel Díaz Ayuso summarizes much of her electoral strategy in an anecdote: her memory of how she told Pedro Sánchez that she would not close the Community of Madrid to fight the coronavirus.

“I am not going to close Madrid because there is no reason, because I do not feel like it and because nobody is blackmailing me,” he evokes. “And the covers arrived, and the lies, they called us dangerous, murderer, gravedigger,” he enumerates. “But the people of Madrid taught the world a lesson in how by treating society as adults, all difficulties can be overcome. Thanks”.

The hundreds of people who crowd against the fences that the PP has arranged break to applaud. The dj who has been heating up the atmosphere for almost an hour is no longer necessary. It is the latest demonstration that there is nothing more stimulating for Díaz Ayuso’s electorate than the confrontation with the Prime Minister. And the President of the Government speaks of the President of Madrid, to underpin the speech of its leader, Pablo Casado, who precedes him to ensure that the 4-M begins the countdown to evict Sánchez from La Moncloa.

“I propose an alternative to sanchismo, which is sprinkling the streets of Madrid with hatred, trying to poison the campaign, ”says Díaz Ayuso after claiming Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde, expelled from their list by the Constitutional Court for not meeting the requirements. “The problem in Madrid is called Pedro Sánchez,” he adds, while his mother listens to him excitedly and receives a bouquet of flowers. “I ask for a large majority to govern in freedom and avoid the interference of La Moncloa,” he continues. And he ends: “We are going to show that things can be done differently. We are in a unique moment, moving Spain since these elections ”.

The flags of Spain, Israel or Venezuela wave, and the crowd is scattered on both sides of the Manzanares River, concentrated on the King’s Bridge, and united in shouts of “President, President.”

“The 4m is going to be the beginning of the end for Pedro Sánchez,” said Casado, the national leader, who sees in the rear-view mirror how Díaz Ayuso grows bigger every day after his two losses in the generals. “That is why we have to vote en masse. Madrid will be kilometer 0 of the change in Spain ”, he predicts after appealing to the voters of Cs, Vox and PSOE. “Next week everything starts. The Spanish will realize that when we unite around a single project we are conquering a better future (…) This Spain that they want to destroy us again urgently needs the PP ”.

This is how the PP closes the Díaz Ayuso campaign: with his candidate fired in the polls, pending to govern with Vox if the polls are confirmed, and with the entire party focused on using the result to relaunch Casado in national politics.

