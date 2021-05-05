Isabel Díaz Ayuso lives her particular electoral hangover this Wednesday. “I went to bed around 2 or 3 in the morning and it was very difficult for me to fall asleep because there was so much to assimilate,” acknowledged the president of the Community of Madrid in her first words after the 4M electoral success.

Despite the 65 seats won in the Assembly of the Community of Madrid, Díaz Ayuso prefers to keep his feet on the ground. “I am aware that I have borrowed a lot of votes and we will have to analyze so that they have voted for us from all areas of the community, from many languages ​​and many young people,” he acknowledged in an interview in ‘Cope’. “So much enthusiasm transmitted in these weeks has to be rewarded with fulfilling the commitments that we have been assuming.”

The leader of the popular in Madrid is aware that her electoral triumph “has transcended the initials of the PP.” “There have been citizens who have resisted their way of life being changed, who want to be free and who in the most complicated moments of the pandemic trusted us,” he confessed before recalling that “when in many places everything was closed, here between all we go ahead ».

“It has been a campaign that has transcended our own project and citizens have trusted us, with historical participation,” he added.

Since yesterday afternoon, many have been the people who have wanted to congratulate Díaz Ayuso for his electoral victory, although at the moment he has not been able to thank everyone. «I have two telephones and I gave them up for lost after 11 at night. I hope that I can go with the days thanking person to person ». Of course, he acknowledged that “Gabilondo called me and I owe him a call”, but nevertheless sent a message to the Prime Minister: “I have not heard from Sánchez since Filomena”