Esperanza Aguirre and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Friday. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

-Say yes!

Esperanza Aguirre listens to Isabel Díaz Ayuso defend her 4-M electoral success with the same attitude as a fan in a soccer match: with a passion for colors. It does not matter what the presentation of your book (Without complex / The Sphere of books) has concluded without the acting president of the Community of Madrid having arrived in time to listen to her. Both Aguirre and Mario Vargas Llosa, who sponsors the publication, received it spellbound. It happens this Friday in the Retreat. For 40 minutes, Aguirre and Ayuso, or Ayuso and Aguirre, both ride, ride so much, go over without any protocol, and in the shade of some trees, their political trajectories, full of personal coincidences and parallels. Because Díaz Ayuso started in politics working for Aguirre.

“I could never say that I am anyone’s heir.” But having been with her marks, and shows you a way. I’m going to say two things that marked me. One is the details with which you wrote to all the citizens, and I do that now, ”Diaz Ayuso starts.

“I had a motto, not a letter without an answer!” Aguirre interrupts him, cutting off the acting president with the ease that comes from having been his boss more than a decade ago.

―And another, to give importance to each speech, even if it is simply for the inauguration of a bus stop. Everything has substance, ”Díaz Ayuso takes up.

―Being a perfectionist― completes Aguirre.

―That marked me (…) I (too) was a blonde … until I decided to let it be.

Nobody is aware that Díaz Ayuso avoids declaring himself Aguirre’s heir. Between 2003 and 2011, the now writer piloted the modernization of the Community of Madrid, expanding the metro or building dozens of hospitals. They were also the years in which corruption plots that are now being investigated in the Gürtel or Punic cases, in which Aguirre is imputed, and in which the main protagonists of the Lezo case.

During part of that stage of electoral success that began with Tamayazo, Díaz Ayuso worked for the Aguirre government. Between 2006 and 2008, she was appointed Community Advisor: she started in the Ministry of Justice and later went on to the Presidency with Aguirre. Between 2008 and 2011, when she became a deputy, she was an advisor to Madrid Network, a public-private entity created by Aguirre in which she received a net monthly fee of 4,219 euros. In the middle, inspired by what the communication teams of the White House and Downing Street were doing, the now conservative leader proposed that the PP open an account for Pecas, the dog of the then popular baroness.

“Poor Freckles, they have run over me!” Aguirre laments this Friday, ready to enjoy every question, every flash, every microphone and every second consumed in the company of Díaz Ayuso. “You have weathered it all. The one about things you’ve been through. The pandemic. And Pedro Sánchez! Always going against Madrid! – he says.

Esperanza Aguirre dedicates her book to Isabel Díaz Ayuso JJM

Díaz Ayuso, who was an hour late because he had an intervention at IFEMA, listens to everything with a smile. The passing of the minutes consecrates the commitment to that PP without complexes that Aguirre’s book defends. Vargas Llosa lives the moment with youthful joy. Under the Madrid spring sun, and while reporters raise their voices to intervene, the Nobel Prize imposes his.

“Can I ask a question?”, The writer launches, surrounded by onlookers, the majority in favor of the presidents (the exception, a citizen who shouts slogans against privatization and corruption). “How have you done to liquidate Podemos?”

“They have liquidated themselves. The fact of coming pontificating, of coming speaking on behalf of the people and of those who suffer the worst, and then living in that opulent way, has separated them from the citizens. I have had less to do than they do. They have been known, Diaz Ayuso responds.

Aguirre nods. And already put, in the midst of so many displays of affection, so many gestures of complicity, and so many people who applaud, he leaves a confidence to one of the people who approaches asking for a photo in which he will appear with a covered smile: “The mask has a good thing. Cover the wrinkles ”. Then, he gives a copy of his book to Díaz Ayuso.

“To the best president that Madrid has had in all its history. With all my love and gratitude for your support and gratitude, ”reads a dedication from president to president. Aguirre and Díaz Ayuso, such for which.

