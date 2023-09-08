The acting Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has assured that she will work to prevent the entry of the Saudi group Saudi Telecom Company (STC) into Telefónica’s shareholding. “We cannot allow this operation to continue. This is how I have sent it to the acting economic vice president [Nadia Calviño] and that is how I am going to defend it”, he assured in Rome in a statement to the press before participating in the presentation of the book by the mayor of the city, Roberto Gualtieri. “I will work so that this operation does not occur,” he announced.

The leader of Sumar has alleged that the acquisition by the Saudi company of 9.9% of Telefónica’s capital for 2,100 million euros could pose a risk to Spanish interests, based on the data handled by the Spanish company. “Telefónica is a strategic company for our country and as such, it manages the most important thing in our lives, which is data, which is not only the oil of the 21st century, but also everything that lies in it”, she assured. And she has pointed out that Spain “needs to improve in industrial matters and in strategic sectors”. “We have to think about what our strategic sectors are, who can be part of the boards of directors of those sectors, what are the limits”, she pointed out.

Shortly after the financial operation, which was secretly prepared, became known, the matter jumped squarely into the political arena. The wing of the Government dependent on Sumar, with the second vice president and acting Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at the head, showed that it does not welcome the entry of STC into the historic Spanish operator. Now Díaz has confirmed her rejection and has marked the line to follow in her ranks, to try to prevent the entry of Saudi capital into Telefónica.

Saudi Arabia has put European telecommunications companies in its sights, but in the Spanish case the matter has an added political derivative because Spanish legislation forces STC to obtain government authorization to pass 4.9% of Telefónica’s capital They already control to get hold of 9.9%. If the current coalition of the acting Executive agrees to it, it could perfectly apply the anti-opa shield to stop the operation on a strategic company.

Government permission

The Saudi sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), owner of 64% of the operator STC, has already declared to the market that it holds a 9.9% stake in Telefónica, according to the records of the National Commission of the Market of Securities (CNMV). The firm details that this movement has been channeled through Green Bridge Investment, an investment vehicle based in Luxembourg, fully controlled by STC and which is the owner of both the shares and the financial instruments contemplated in the operation.

In the information sent to the supervisor, it is detailed that on September 5 Green Bridge Investment Company acquired 4.9% of the shares of Telefónica and signed a purchase and sale contract for 5% of the operator’s titles “whose effectiveness is subject, among others, to the approval of the Spanish Council of Ministers”. Specifically, STC owns 569.29 million shares of Telefónica -equivalent to 9.9% of the company’s share capital-, of which 281.77 million are titles with effective voting rights at this time and 287.52 million They are actions through financial instruments.

Telefónica’s shares have closed the day this Friday at 3.846 euros (+0.29%), so the week ends chaining three consecutive closes in the green and a revaluation of its shares of 2.53% since the announcement of the STC burst into its shareholders, when the share was at 3,751 euros.

