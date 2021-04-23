ERTEs have been the mechanism that saved the most jobs during this crisis. Therefore, the Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, wants make what we have experienced in this pandemic into a “structural norm”. And that is what a part of the labor reform that his cabinet has presented in Brussels is about and which has received a “very good reception”.

In this way, a company that is going through an economic or productive problem will be able to resort to a mechanism that gives it internal flexibility instead of directly opting for layoffs, explained Díaz in an interview on Cadena Ser. problems and being a little more European, “he said.

All with the aim that the situation does not reach the one announced this week by the bank. Between the ERE of Caixabank and that of BBVA, more than 12,000 people they have their job in jeopardy right now. The third vice president assured that although an employment adjustment in banking was “foreseeable”, “it is not understandable” that they do so at a time with a crisis of this magnitude.

“The bank is risking its reputation,” said Díaz in the interview, where he also assured that such a restructuring of employment “is not acceptable for society at this time.” The Government has a 16% stake in the new Caixabank entity – the result of the merger with Bankia – and Díaz announced that they are “working to mitigate” this impact. “It is incomprehensible that they are making this cut at this time, which also has nothing to do with the pandemic, it is a phenomenon of financial sector restructuring that was already in mind before the crisis,” he explained.

For this reason, it supports the statements of the Vice President Nadia Calviño where she criticized the high salaries of some bank executives and he pointed out that “there is much talk about the minimum wage but little in what these people earn per day, it is not understandable.” Díaz assured that the Minister of Economy has opened a debate “of great interest” that will have to be put on the table from now on.

Labor reform in 2021



Regarding Brussels, Díaz claims to come from Brussels “very calm and satisfied” because after many months working (more than 70 meetings, according to the minister), the proposal presented by the Government on the labor market has been “very well received” . In his opinion, he addresses “once and for all” the structural problems of employment in Spain, which are “precariousness and unbearable unemployment.”

Even so, these new measures do not mean the total repeal of the labor reform approved by the PP Government: “It is not a question of going back to 2007 because before that year the temporality was 35%, it is a more ambitious plan,” he explained. the minister, who made it clear that “the government agreement will be fulfilled.” There is a lot of work ahead as the commitment with Brussels is to carry out this reform in the remainder of 2021.