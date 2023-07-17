Sumar rehearses the thaw in space to mobilize the vote. In the last week of the campaign, six days before the general elections, the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has starred this Monday in her first campaign act with the candidate for the presidency Yolanda Díaz. After the complex negotiations to form the left-wing coalition, the leaders of the party founded by Pablo Iglesias have so far played a discreet role in the race to the polls, but their leader is expected to increase his presence between now and Sunday. At mid-morning this Monday, while the workers were still dismantling the scenes for the San Fermín festivities, the Minister for Social Rights and the Vice President, accompanied by the head of the list in Navarra, MEP Idoia Villanueva, wanted to stage the unit with a walk together through the center of Pamplona, ​​interrupted only by the request for photographs —each one separately— from some spontaneous.

Belarra has opened the discreet meeting held in his hometown, with a speech in which he has not mentioned Díaz; She has claimed as the main action of the Government the legislation on housing and the “advance in a new generation of feminist rights”, such as the trans lawthe controversial rule of only yes is yes and the abortion law, alluding to the measures promoted by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. In a week in which, as repeated in the coalition, 30% of the electorate still defines the vote, the leader of Podemos has asked for support from the undecided who are debating between Sumar and PSOE, but also from those who doubt between their option or the nationalist formations, to which Podemos has given wings this legislature in a strategy questioned by other actors in the parliamentary group. “The only safe vote to stop the right and continue advancing in rights is the vote for Sumar. on this earth [lo] we know very well, and it is not necessary to go back to 2016 to remember that the PSOE abstained so that the PP of Mariano Rajoy would govern, a few weeks ago we saw how the PSOE once again allowed the right to govern here in Pamplona [en alusión a la alcaldía en manos de UPN], having a progressive majority. Once again the PSOE has betrayed that mandate”, the minister has unmarked.

More information

To counteract the temptation of the nationalist vote, Belarra has conceded that “few people” have defended the importance of building a “progressive and plurinational” majority as much as she has. “I recognize and appreciate the role that our partners have played in all the progressive advances: we would never have been able to approve the revaluation of pensions to the CPI without that support,” he stressed, ignoring their refusal to labor reform, Díaz’s star law. “But if Sumar is not strong, if it does not have the support of the majority, there will be no coalition government to support,” she concluded.

Yolanda Díaz and Ione Belarra, at the Sumar electoral act this morning in Pamplona. Villar Lopez (EFE)

While the general secretary of Podemos avoided referring to the vice president, Díaz has highlighted the work of the Minister of Social Rights in the Executive: “Mr. Feijóo, when he talks about social welfare, he does not talk about Ione Belarra, with what he has done in dependence, but it is referred to Abascal ”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The leader of Sumar has not made any mention of internal unity, an issue from which attention has been diverted these weeks, giving way to a campaign marked by the proposals, and has returned to direct her darts against the popular candidate, after this tomorrow he assured in an interview on TVE that the PP had always revalued pensions according to the CPI and that, even when the data was negative, they raised them to 0.25%. “Feijóo makes lies his way of developing in politics. Today he has said that he had revalued the pensions above the CPI. I address him: rectify, pensions never rose above the CPI. In 2012 pensions were raised to 1% and the ICP was at 2.4%. In 2017, at 0.25%, when the CPI was at 2%”, Díaz replied. “Stop lying, rectify”, he has requested before calling on Navarrese pensioners to vote for Sumar.

As she has done in recent days, the coalition leader has appealed to the mobilization of women, “the decisive force”, she has said, in these elections and has amended the story of the right. “Part of her strategy is to make Spain believe that she has already won. She has not won ”, she has proclaimed after reinterpreting Feijóo’s words a day before in Zaragoza, when she stated that you cannot vote for those who lie. “He is right, six million people have seen him lie in a debate that looked at the past,” she replied ironically.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.