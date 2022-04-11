It is as if at a certain point, suddenly, someone had said stop: no more magic, light off. Where did the Brahim Diaz of the first months go? The one that made Liverpool tremble by scoring at Anfield, that of the 4 goals and two assists in the first 9 and the flashes worthy of his number, the 10. An investiture that now becomes weight. The Spaniard has been wandering the pitch for months as if he were carrying the world of AC Milan on his shoulders. The last assist came in December against Salernitana, the last goal even at the end of September against Spezia. In Turin, on Sunday evening, he was replaced after less than an hour. Milan wonders.