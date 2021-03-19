Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, Al-Nasr coach, confirmed that his team, “fourth” in the Arab Gulf League, has stuck to its chances of competing for the title until “the last breath”, pointing out that the preparations for the match against its host Fujairah in the 22nd round were very good, after a quick return to the path of victories. By beating Kalba 2-1 in the last round.

He added: We know very well the difficulty of the match against Fujairah, the good performer despite his recent negative results, which reflect the reality of the level of the opponent, and it is important to maintain our offensive performance regardless of the way the opponent plays, which usually depends on the defense of the region and counterattacks.

Diaz said: Regardless of our chances of obtaining the title or not, it is important for us to continue the pace of development and renewal that occurred in the form and performance of the team, and the most important thing is that we strive to reach the farthest point in the competition, especially since the world of football does not accept any prediction of any outcome. We must continue to perform well and look for a win.