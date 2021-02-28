Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, Al-Nasr coach, using “intense offensive pressure”, cut off his team’s upcoming match against its host Ittihad Kalba next Tuesday evening, in the second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup semi-finals, in sympathy for the loss of “Al-Ameed” in the first leg at home 1-2, and his need Al Masa to score goals, on the journey to defend the title last season 2019-2020.

“We know the strength of the advanced competitor and the importance of the match in a knockout tournament, and we are working to continue at the same level and performance that the team has appeared in in the last three matches, and we definitely aspire to qualify for the final,” Diaz said, pointing to the readiness of all the team members led by the striker Tijali, After the coaching staff decided to rest him in the last round match of the Arab Gulf League against Hatta 2-0.

Regarding the sequence of failure of the “Arab Gulf Cup holder” in the journey to defend the championship, in all professional seasons, he said: The world of football is “crazy”, and every match has a different scenario, and everything is likely to happen, and it is difficult to confirm the continuation of the same sequence, in light of Our desire is to continue, and to win the title again for the first time in my current career with the team.