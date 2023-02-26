Ducati design is the protagonist in the world with a series of international events dedicated to the new Diavel V4. After conquering the experts thanks to the enjoyment of its performance and the driving dynamics between the curves of Jebel Hafeet on the occasion of the Riding Première held in the United Arab Emirates, the unmistakable style of the Diavel V4 took center stage in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, London and New York City with the “Diavel V4 Design Nights”.

During these five exclusive evenings, Ducati presented to an invited audience only one of the most awaited novelties of this motorcycle seasonbut above all he wanted to focus attention on the design of a family of motorcycles that over the years it has become an authentic style icon . The locations of all the events have been selected favoring a refined atmosphere and refined taste. The Klibansky Gallery (Amsterdam), the Sinner Paris (Paris), TheMerode Club (Brussels), The Gherkin (London) and Moonlight Studios (New York City) have confirmed themselves as the ideal places to enhance the unique personality of the Diavel V4.

“Ducati has a unique design philosophy in the world that derives from an extraordinary attention to detail and places style as a central and distinctive element in each of our creations. – declared the Director of the Ducati Style Center Andrea Ferraresi presenting the “Diavel V4 Design Night” in New York – The Diavel family is special for the Centro Stile because it was born from our strong and innovative proposal in which the company strongly believed. With the new Diavel V4 we have confirmed a bold and muscular design, capable of attracting attention in any context. We are very proud of the final result and in particular of the work on the details, which make the style of this bike absolutely unmistakable”.

The main novelty for the Diavel V4 is the introduction of the V4 GT. The engine has in fact always been at the heart of the Diavel concept and this third generation confirms it a distinctive element both for style and for character and performance . The Ducati designers therefore started from the V4 Granturismo, enhancing it and making it the protagonist, developing all the other elements that contribute to the style of the Diavel to keep its uniqueness and recognition intact and to amaze once again. THE optical groups of the bike are scenographic and contribute to unequivocally defining its aesthetics, particularly in the rear view with the unprecedented matrix of point LEDs. Two other elements characterizing the Diavel V4 are the impressive 240mm wide rear tyre with five-spoke alloy wheels and the proudly visible four-way silencer. The “Diavel V4 Design Nights” will continue with other appointments in the coming months.