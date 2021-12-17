Strong drop in turnover from 370 to 150 million linked to business tampons for Covid

A revenue growth In the 2022 more weak of expectations, due to the sharp decline in turnover related to business tampons for Covid e 2025 objectives of marginality slightly lower than the estimates of analysts.

Piazza Affari is disappointed by the industrial plan announced by Diasorin, whose shares after being suspended, collapse: in the middle of the day they mark a decline of 11.76% to 157.20 euros. The diagnostic company led by Carlo Rosa explained the forecasts for the coming year and the growth lines for the three-year period 2022-2025.

Next year i revenues are expected to drop by 2% with covid turnover seen down to 150 million euros compared to about 370 million in 2021. Net of the turnover from Covid, however, revenues should increase by 24%. Then in the following three years the turnover should improve by 10% per year, those inclusive of Covid by 7% (covid turnover seen down to 50 million). L’adjusted EBITDA margin next year it will be 35%.

By 2025, however, it will stand at 38%, in line with the trend recorded before the pandemic and the acquisition Luminex. Finally, the free cash flow cumulative was indicated in the period 2022-2025 at approximately 1.1 billion.

The analysts of Equity, hotly, commented that the new 2022-25 business plan is disappointing given that the numbers forecast for 2022 are weaker than expected and also the target by 2025 on margins are slightly lower than forecasts. Analysts advise caution by spotting a target price at 160 euros, about the level at which the shares plummeted.