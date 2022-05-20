Participation takes place 2 days after the minister rejected the president’s crime news against Alexandre de Moraes

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), appeared this Friday (May 20, 2022) to meet the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with businessman Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in Porto Feliz (SP).

Musk came to Brazil to meet with entrepreneurs who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. His interest is focused on the operations of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon region.

Toffoli’s participation in the event takes place 2 days after the minister rejected the crime report filed by the Chief Executive against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is a member of the STF, for alleged abuse of authority.

According to Toffoli, there is no evidence, “albeit minimal”, that Moraes committed some crime. The minister closed the case on the merits, rejecting its continuation in the Court. He also removed the secrecy of the process. The minister dispatched the Dominican Republic’s decision. He returned to Brazil on the 5th (May 19).

To the Power 360, Toffoli’s office said the trip to the event was due to the Conecta Amazônia project, launched through a partnership between the Ministry of Communications and the CNJ (National Council of Justice). The minister presided over the council from 2018 to 2020 and, according to his office, “actively participated in the project”.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security), Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs), in addition to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. In the audience, in addition to toffoliwere the special advisor to the Presidency, Walter Braga Netto, the wife of Minister Fábio Faria, Patrícia Abravanel, and other personalities.

Here is the list of entrepreneurs who were invited to the event: