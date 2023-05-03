Minister of Social Development met with Victoria Paz this Tuesday (May 2) in Brasília

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias (PT), received his Argentine counterpart, Victoria Paz, in an audience in Brasília this Tuesday (May 2, 2023). At the meeting, the 2 discussed actions of their ministries, such as the fight against hunger and the purchase of food from family farming. At one point during the meeting, Dias served cajuína –a typical drink from his state, Piauí– to the foreign visitor. The petista highlighted that the product was “natural, artisanal and from family farming”.

Watch (45s):