Coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, the chief executive in Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), rebutted the statements made this Sunday, 16, by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who accused the governors of now demanding solutions on fuel prices “targeting” the October elections. In a publication on the networks, Lira said that the Chamber approved in October a project to alleviate the effects of fuel increases, but that it was stalled in the Senate, without support from the States.

In a note, Dias stated that the Chamber’s proposal has no “technical basis”. For the governor of Piauí, the text, presented “without dialogue”, does not solve the fuel problem and would still cause an imbalance to states and municipalities.

According to the text approved by the Chamber, the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) – levied by the States – would now be done considering a fixed amount per liter, like the federal taxes PIS, Cofins and Cide, a model known as “ad rem“. It would replace the current charge, which uses a percentage of the sales price amount (“ad valorem“).

“The Proposal, without any dialogue or technical basis, and presented does not solve, and still causes imbalance to states and municipalities”, said Dias. “It is enough to examine the size of Petrobras’ profit to know who is winning in this lack of understanding”, added the governor, reinforcing the tone of the statement given last Friday, 14, when he commented on the decision of the National Committee of Secretaries of the Treasury ( Comsefaz) to end the phase of freezing the value of ICMS at the pump at gas stations at the end of January, as originally planned.

The 90-day freeze was announced in October last year, in response to the bill passed in the House and to pressure on governors to take some action on the price of fuel.

This Sunday, Lira took to social media to criticize the position of the governors and say that demands on the subject need to be addressed to the Senate, chaired by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

