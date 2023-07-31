Telecinco premieres one of its new bets for the primetime, the Serie Better days, led by Blanca Portillo. For its part, TVE will try to reaffirm the good reception of the return of The Grand Prix of the summer with a new installment. On the other hand, the cinema is very present in the television offer: a masterpiece like A king in New York, one of Chaplin’s most acidic and aggressive come3dies, The stranger in you a thriller that turns Jodie Foster into an urban justice, and The Night Moves, an Arthur Penn classic with Gene Hackman at the helm.

‘The night moves’

20.20, TCM

Night Moves. United States, 1975 (98 minutes). Director: Arthur Penn. Cast: Gene Hackman, Jennifer Warren, Ed Binn.

Arthur Penn tried during the 1960s and 1970s, with mixed results, to revitalize the American concept of genre cinema. And he was totally right The night moves a story that adopts the codes of film noir and approaches the immersion of a nihilistic and failed detective in a complex wheel of interests as dark as they are unapproachable, with a visual language that makes conciseness its best virtue. Gene Hackman brings a chilling dignity to the character.

Premiere of the series ‘Better days’

22.00, Telecinco

Telecinco’s new fiction bet arrives on Monday nights. The Días mejor series, led by Blanca Portillo, presents a choral story that has a psychiatrist and four of her patients as protagonists. A successful businessman, the leader of a rock band, a dedicated mother and a university student are all marked by the death of their partners and will face group therapy with the aim of alleviating their pain and finding new hope. Along with Blanca Portillo, the cast is completed by Francesc Orella, Marta Hazas, Erick Elías and Alba Planas.

‘The stranger in you’

22.30, The Sixth

USA, 2007 (120 minutes). Director: Neil Jordan. Cast: Jodie Foster, Terrence Howard, Nicky Katt. Throughout his 30-year career, Neil Jordan has delivered, without making too much noise, a handful of masterpieces of the size of In the company of wolves, Crying Game and Breakfast on Pluto. In this film, Jordan turns Jodie Foster into a sort of urban vigilante and also a shady embodiment of the fears of a society that is as chaotic as it is sick.

Brión and Yepes compete in ‘The Summer Grand Prix’

22.35, 1

After the successful return of The Grand Prix of the summer Last week, the second installment of the program brought together two new Spanish towns on its set: Brion, from A Coruña, and Yepes, from Toledo, facing each other in a program full of new games such as ‘Escala como podas’, ‘Tiro al penguipato’ and ‘Alice in the land of caidillas’. On this occasion, Carolina Iglesias will be the godmother of the Galician team and Goyo Jiménez will be the godfather of the Toledo team.

‘A King in New York’

0.15, Movistar Classics

A King in New York. United Kingdom, 1957 (99 minutes). Director: Charlie Chaplin. Cast: Charlie Chaplin, Dawn Addams, Oliver Johnston.

The penultimate film by the master Chaplin was shot with the intention of settling scores with his country, with the country from which he went into exile in 1954 because of McCarthy’s repulsive witch hunt. A king in New York It is an acid and wild comedy, an accusatory and angry work wrapped in hilarious sequences (the moments in which Chaplin, after undergoing cosmetic surgery, cannot laugh and endures a comic show between grimaces, are unforgettable). Chaplin was always great. And the slaps of him to the intentions McCarthyism they stir as much as they rejoice. In his hands, laughter is a weapon.

