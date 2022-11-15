“We are just a few days away from the end of the year, even fewer days until recess,” said a senator-elect from Piauí.

the senator elected Wellington Dias (PT-PI) defined this Monday (14.Nov.2022) as “big problem” the short time to approve the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that will allow the new government to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) have expenses outside the spending ceiling. The projected impact is R$ 175 billion.

“What is the serious problem that we have? The time. We are not only days away from the end of the year, even fewer days until recess”declared in interview to the program Live Wheelgives TV Cultura🇧🇷

Dias is the main articulator of the PEC. According to the former governor of Piauí, there are 🇧🇷a set of areas that are discovered”. “I mean, the government, in its eagerness to close the year with a surplus, put all the areas on the canvas.”

Lula’s ally stated that the transitional government studied several alternatives to guarantee campaign promises, such as the R$600 for Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família. According to Wellington Dias, the constitutional change was the proposal that “feel safer”in addition to having been approved by the president-elect.

The senator-elect stated that the proposal has not yet been sent to Congress because it is necessary “work an understanding” with the House and Senate. Last Thursday (Nov. 10), Senate bench leaders asked for more time to analyze the issue, but they should vote on the text in the 1st week of December.

“It was not delivered because the idea was to work an understanding with the two houses and the transition team. For what? So that the proposal that must be sent 1st to the Senate, that is, enter the Senate and there it will already be a text that has already been negotiated. Of course, there are always disagreements, but it is also highly negotiated with the Chamber”declared.

Wellington Dias also said that the impact on the readjustment of the minimum wage should be R$ 6.8 billion in public accounts. “But the impact on the economy is to move R$ 53 billion. There are approximately 38 million people who directly receive more than R$ 100 in their salary”he added.

On November 5, the PT said that the new government will suggest a minimum wage of BRL 1,320 in 2023🇧🇷 The amount is 8.9% higher than the current amount of R$ 1,212, and 1.4% higher than what is in the PLOA (Budget Law Proposal) next year, from BRL 1,302🇧🇷

RAPPORTEUR’S AMENDMENTS

The senator-elect considered that the rapporteur’s amendments RP9known as “secret budgetthe”, are a “political problem” and that, therefore, Congress must find a solution. “I also want a solution and I see total openness in the Senate and the House to find a solution”he added.

There is an action in STF (Supreme Court) on the rapporteur’s amendments. The PT, in turn, focuses on a exit negotiated with the Legislature🇧🇷 Dias, however, stated that “the tendency is to leave unconstitutionality” in the Court’s decision.

The PT also defended transparency in the Budget. “We are talking about a power, which is the Legislature, dealing with how it controls the Executive power. We have a presidential regime. Imagine Congress saying where the judiciary is going to spend its money. Does not make any sense”criticized.

JET

When asked about Lula and his entourage’s trip to COP27 (United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change) in Egypt, Dias justified that the president-elect he picked up ride on a jet businessman José Seripieri Filhofounder of Qualicorp and owner of QSaúde, because PT had no money to charter a plane.

“The elected president is not yet president of the Republic. He doesn’t use government flights yet. He’s a natural person and because of that, he doesn’t have any rules that prevent him from hitchhiking.”he said. “Where is the crime?”He asked.