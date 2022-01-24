Heads and tails between the Real Valladolid players on loan to other teams. San Emeterio shone in Cádiz and Alende in Lugo, while the rest of the players did not have too many opportunities. Of the 10 players on loan, only three were starters this weekend.

Now that Real Valladolid has three on loan in the First Division, we must highlight the great game he played Fede San Emeterio with Cádiz in the victory against Levante (0-2). Undisputed starter since he arrived, the Cantabrian seems to have been reborn, he multiplies in defensive tasks and joins the attack to the point that he participated in the two goals of the Andalusian team, while Ruben Alcaraz He made his debut in the second half and participated in the victory with his usual dedication and help in defense. Meanwhile, Sergio Guardiola He was a substitute in the Rayo Vallecano match (0-1) and came on in the 68th minute, but could not avoid the defeat against Athletic.

In Second, the most outstanding was Diego Alende who was forceful in defense in Lugo’s visit to Gerona (1-1). The Galician centre-back, like his entire team, played a good game and they have accumulated nine games without losing. sekou He was a substitute at Málaga and came on in the second half to see Ibiza’s win at La Rosaleda (0-5) in which he could not do anything because when his team participated they were already four goals behind. For its part, Expensive he did not play in Burgos’s thrashing of Leganés (4-0) since after Alfonso’s great match against Real Valladolid he continued as a starter yesterday.

In First RFEF, Victor Garcia He was a starter on the right side of Deportivo that beat Dux (2-3) at the buzzer. The blanquivioleta player, on loan from the Galician team, was tireless in his work both offensively and defensively, although he suffered more than usual from rival incursions. For his part, Sergio Benito did not participate in Badajoz’s defeat in Calahorra (1-0) as he was not called up. Lastly, among the players on loan abroad, Steve Plaza was called up, but did not participate in a pre-season friendly for Independiente del Valle against Liga de Quito, while Waldo he is recovering from his operation and is not available in the Circle of Witches.