Bad day for the interests of the Real Valladolid players on loan to other teams. Only Anuar played and won with his team, while the rest of the Blanquivioletas footballers either did not play or played and lost.

Lugo is making life difficult. After the change of Luis César by Nafti, the people of Lugo do not know the victory. On this day they lost to Málaga 0-1 in a duel played by two of the three on loan from Real Valladolid. While The do He has not played because he is returning from his commitments with Mauritania, Beyond and Chris Ramos were headlines. The Galician had to play as a side, where he fulfilled, although in some moments he was overcome. In attack he came to put a couple of good centers and made a very committed assignment to Cantero that ended with a clear away chance. For his part, Chris Ramos played on the left wing and improved his last performances, but failed to improve in decision-making. He had in his head the best chance of the Galicians that made the rival goalkeeper shine.

Ponferradina did not do well either against Girona (3-1), a match in which the three players loaned by Pucela were starters. Expensive He could not do anything in the first two goals of the Catalans, while the third slipped under his body. Moi he was good in defense while he was also incisive in attack, although without luck. For its part, Maiden he improved his level, beginning to be that of the first part of the season, although he could not avoid the defeat of the Bercianos.

In the Leganes-Sabadell match (2-1), Miguel de la Fuente did not play in the pepineros, while Victor Garcia He came in from the bench in the 37th minute and had a good performance helping the Harlequins to react after losing 2-0, but failed to come back. As in the last weeks, both Sekou What Watery They are recovering from their respective operations and have not entered the list of Fuenlabrada that today plays against Real Zaragoza.

Among the players on loan from Real Valladolid who do not play in the Second Division, the only one who played was Anuar with Apoel Nicosia, in Cyprus, who won their match 1-2 and the Ceuta midfielder played the entire match against NEA Salamina. For its part, Roberto Corral He did not play in the duel that Numancia won in Compostela (1-2), nor did he play, he was not even called up, Stiven Plaza with Independiente del Valle in Ecuador in the duel against Barcelona SC (2-2).