Maria He is afraid of what can happen and that is why he does not want to give his real name, but to speak for all his companions. The teenagers who worked this Asturian social educator in an immediate center of attention in Oviedo … They came to threaten to burn the car and stab to her boyfriend.

«Several times I woke up with some Impressive body pains; They give you kicks in the pimples, threaten you and punch … maybe he is 14 years old, but measures 1.80, weighs 80 kilos and is violent, ”says this 30 -year -old girl, who has worked on guardians and other centers of the protection system that welcomes adolescents because their families cannot or do not want to take care of them.

ABC collects the testimonies of two social educators and a psychologist that narrate the structural problem of insecurity and precariousness of the social workers in protection and reform institutions: lack of personnel, low salaries, breach of the ratios …

Together with the statements of the president of the General College of Official Colleges of Educators and Social Educators (CGCEES), Lourdes Menacho Vegawhich in these pages demands from the government a state regulatory framework that guarantees equal treatment of the treated and dignifies professionals. The four responsible for administrations and the system and not the kids.

The murder of Social Educator Belén Cortés, allegedly perpetrated by three minors in a floor of compliance with judicial measures -men who have crime before -in Badajoz, uncovered the risk situation that the staff lives. Task they assume with a vocation to attend and Help vulnerable children and adolescents and that end up abandoning these limit circumstances.

“I had to return to work before arriving at the year on a year although it was not right, and I faced an escalation of violence and loss of absolute control: a riot was organized in the closed regime center where I worked,” he recalls Victoria Salinasfrom Valladolid, who left him a year ago for “fear and helplessness.”

“I was holding a door twenty minutes because on the other side there were kids with glasses and knives,” said Salinas, “if they did not enter it was not because I have a lot of strength, but because they themselves did not want.” This 32 -year -old girl promoted before yesterday A signature collection at Change.org To request al Home Office That all social workers accompany them Security personnel. It already has more than 80,000 collection.

The centers for minor offenders, who host those who have committed a crime, do usually have a guard, however, their reaction capacity is limited as they are containment practices against minors.

Instability is aggravated in institutions for minors in a situation of nonsense because since they have not committed any crime, the law does not provide for the need for security personnel. Nor are there surveillance cameras for children’s privacy. «One day he slipped a kid for about 15 years to my module and said: ‘But who is he?’ It came to threaten One of the center and on the street was waiting for a group of another 20 kids with sticks, ”says María.

The president of the CGCEEES warns that they have detected “a greater number of people with mental disorders who have associated aggressive behaviors” that are not properly treated “due to lack of means.”

The workers interviewed have also lived. «They are very unpredictable, some arrive without diagnosing. They have serious problems and do not know at what time they can take a knife, ”says Maria, who remembers that in their center of immediate attention help without filtering the profiles. Victoria Salinas explains it like this: “The protocols are far from reality because before serious they ask that you take the child towards calm and relaxation and that by magic they will happen to them.”

The psychologist Belén G.32 -year -old Zaragozana, directly discussed these cases: he worked in a minors center with serious mental disorder in the Community of Madrid. This young woman explains that as work was done from a therapeutic point of view with boys who were not under any judicial measure, security personnel were not considered useful.

“They gave us some containment course so that they did not harm or harm others, but I did not feel safe,” admits the psychologist; And he adds: “It was frequent that there were behavioral problems, one day one of the minors took my neck and stamped me against the wall.” Despite these experiences and to focus his career for another area, Bethlehem explains these conflicts from the “wound” of the child: “They are the first to suffer.”

The consequences of this aggressiveness are not contemplated as a Occupational disease and professionals have no public authority for aggressions such as health. The president of CGCEES explains that the salary and labor conditions depend on whether they are official personnel or not, if they are in private companies or in NGO, if they perceive pluses or if they work with the elderly or with deprived of liberty …

Female and precarious sector

“It’s a Feminized sectorvery precarious with low wages and widely improvable conditions. Labor agreements do not provide for situations that are lived in the centers, ”reproaches Menacho Vega, which also criticizes that administrations hire companies to manage such sensitive resources. “This precarizes social educators and other professionals and reduces the quality of services.”

From the CGCEES they also reproach that personnel who are not qualified and without specific degree for these tasks of socio -educational intervention are hired: “We demand from public administrations the obligation to be in possession of the social education title.”