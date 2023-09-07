Home page World

Robin Dittrich

A particularly awkward situation arose on a Delta Airlines plane. The plane did not reach its destination.

Atlanta – Delta Airlines flight DL194 departed from Atlanta to Barcelona as scheduled. After two hours of flight time, however, the machine landed again in Atlanta, a “biological hazard” on board was to blame.

‘Biological Hazard’: Plane forced to turn back due to diarrhea

In a radio message from the captain to air traffic control, the diarrhea of ​​a passenger was described as a “biological hazard”. “We have a passenger who had diarrhea all over the plane, so we should come back to Atlanta,” the captain said. So the Airbus A350 turned back, even though it had already flown two US states away. As a result of the flight, the radio message and the control strips of the controllers went viral.

The control strip reads that the diarrhea was “everywhere on the plane” – the sick passenger apparently could not hold himself down to the toilet. After landing in Atlanta, he was treated by paramedics, the plane had to be completely cleaned and disinfected. “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the aircraft and get our customers to their destinations,” Delta Airlines wrote after the medical emergency. There was also an emergency on the Côte d’Azur when a plane had to make an emergency landing in the water.

Reports from passengers show the level of disgust on board

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience with their travel plans,” Delta Airlines said. Some people tweeted under the post, explaining that they had been on the affected flight: “It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn the machine around.” According to a statement, the crew tore out the carpet and put in new ones to clean it.

Another passenger tweeted that “it was pretty bad. It was dripping down the aisle and smelled horribly.” The disinfectant didn’t seem to help much against the smell either: “Due to the disinfectant with the vanilla smell, the whole plane smelled like vanilla ***.” After the cleaning action, the plane could start again five hours later. With an eight-hour delay, the passengers of flight DL194 arrived in Barcelona. A death drama happened on one Flight from Miami on which the pilot died.